Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

