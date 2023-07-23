Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,770 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 106,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

