Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $507.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.87 and its 200 day moving average is $459.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $514.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.