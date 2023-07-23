Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 3.9 %

AXP stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

