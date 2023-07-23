Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RITM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.