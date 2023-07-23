Lipe & Dalton Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.0 %

MLM opened at $457.89 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $462.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.73.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.