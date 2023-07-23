Lipe & Dalton Sells 134 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

IFF stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

