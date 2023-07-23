Lipe & Dalton Sells 1,898 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

