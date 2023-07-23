Lipe & Dalton Sells 249 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $75.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

