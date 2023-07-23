Lipe & Dalton Sells 690 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $310.46 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

