Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.81 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $124.16 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

