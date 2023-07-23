Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $317.77 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $317.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,920,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,876,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00324872 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $535.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
