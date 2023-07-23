Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.48 million and $167.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,939,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,876,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00324872 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $535.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

