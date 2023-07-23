Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.60.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

LYV stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.