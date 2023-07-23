Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

