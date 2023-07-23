LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.50 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $51.50 million and $1.34 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 927,553,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,983,579 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

