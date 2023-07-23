Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 145 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

