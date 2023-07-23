Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $84,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $65.57 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

