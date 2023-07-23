Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 200 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 465.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.43.

NYSE ELV opened at $475.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

