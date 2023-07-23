Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 194 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $94.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.03.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.