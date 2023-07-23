Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 218 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.