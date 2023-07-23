Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $48.56 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

