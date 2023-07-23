LSV Asset Management Acquires 25,481 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Comcast worth $454,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,588,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

