LSV Asset Management Has $269.12 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.06% of State Street worth $269,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.27. 3,040,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.