LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,542,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $291,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,388,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,413. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

