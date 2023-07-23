LSV Asset Management Purchases 345,330 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $311,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,139,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

