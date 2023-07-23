LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,913,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of Citizens Financial Group worth $209,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

