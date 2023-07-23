LSV Asset Management Sells 125,140 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,140 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 2.70% of Amdocs worth $313,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 2.3% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 17.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 703,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

