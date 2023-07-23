LSV Asset Management Sells 145,100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $195,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 5,289,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

