LSV Asset Management Sells 178,200 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $240,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,844 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,319.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,306,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,033 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $17,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NRG Energy by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 461,897 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NRG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.