LSV Asset Management Sells 305,480 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,480 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of International Business Machines worth $254,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.94. 5,858,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

