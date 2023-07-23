LSV Asset Management Sells 37,660 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37,660 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.60% of FedEx worth $344,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.67. 1,786,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $265.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

