LSV Asset Management Sells 60,930 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,930 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.59% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $345,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. 1,072,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,350. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

