LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,188 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $396,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $353.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.35 and a fifty-two week high of $357.79.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

