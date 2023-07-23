Magic Internet Money Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $251.30 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $251.30 million and approximately $633,474.97 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 144.9% higher against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00008078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

