Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MGNI stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
