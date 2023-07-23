Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnite by 132.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $12,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 68.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

