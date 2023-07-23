MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.98.
MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.
Insider Transactions at MainStreet Bancshares
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStreet Bancshares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.