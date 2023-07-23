MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at MainStreet Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 10,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,008 shares of company stock valued at $277,489. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

