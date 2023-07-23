Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,124.05 or 1.00020058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.