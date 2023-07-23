Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,237 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 163.4% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.38. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.