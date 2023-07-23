Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

