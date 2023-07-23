Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.