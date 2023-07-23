Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.06 and a 200-day moving average of $446.52. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

