Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

