Maple Capital Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $507.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $514.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

