Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $550.69

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.69 ($7.20) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.54). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.75), with a volume of 107,176 shares trading hands.
Marlowe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £494.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,900.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.89.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
