Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $440.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.00. The company has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

