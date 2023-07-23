Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.