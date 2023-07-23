Mayport LLC Purchases 271 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

