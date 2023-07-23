McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,734 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of McKesson worth $362,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.25. The stock had a trading volume of 546,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.46. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.