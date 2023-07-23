MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,221.03 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.84 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,222.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,197.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

